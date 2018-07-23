COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a person who they believe deliberately caused a deadly crash.

The crash happened over the weekend on North Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Three vehicles were tangled in the crash and one man died.

Witnesses say they saw someone grab the wheel of a red SUV and forced the vehicle into oncoming traffic. Another driver traveling the opposite way barely escaped getting hit.

“The red SUV was going southbound, it went over the curb, went airborne. I just happened to get out of the way of the car that went over the median,” said witness George Feeley.

That person believed to have caused the crash ran away. Police are still looking for that person.