By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Breckenridge police officer has returned home from the hospital, recovering from an attack while responding to a call, CBS4 has confirmed.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was responding to a suspected DUI call. That’s when investigators say Nathan Finnegan attacked the officer, causing serious bodily harm. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Finnegan is scheduled to appear in court to be advised of the charges including first-degree assault on a peace officer and DUI on Monday.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom.