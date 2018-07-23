  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, DUI, Local TV, Nathan Finnegan
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Breckenridge police officer has returned home from the hospital, recovering from an attack while responding to a call, CBS4 has confirmed.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was responding to a suspected DUI call. That’s when investigators say Nathan Finnegan attacked the officer, causing serious bodily harm. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Finnegan is scheduled to appear in court to be advised of the charges including first-degree assault on a peace officer and DUI on Monday.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s