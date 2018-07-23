WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Park County
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued three people who needed to be extradited from a manhole on Monday.

Crews rushed to 2nd and Potomac in Aurora where the employees with Aurora Water were working.

That’s when a delivery truck in the area struck an Aurora Water truck, trapping the employees inside the manhole. The driver of the delivery truck was cited for careless driving resulting in bodily harm. The delivery truck driver was not injured.

The employees were rescued from the manhole and taken to the hospital. It is unclear the extent of their injuries, if any.

