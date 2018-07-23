AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued three people who needed to be extradited from a manhole on Monday.

Crews rushed to 2nd and Potomac in Aurora where the employees with Aurora Water were working.

That’s when a delivery truck in the area struck an Aurora Water truck, trapping the employees inside the manhole. The driver of the delivery truck was cited for careless driving resulting in bodily harm. The delivery truck driver was not injured.

An auto accident took place near an Aurora Water worksite at approx 11:30am near 2nd and Potomac. Two Aurora Water employees needed to be extricated from the manhole where they were working. pic.twitter.com/vrGtRsoB7P — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 23, 2018

The employees were rescued from the manhole and taken to the hospital. It is unclear the extent of their injuries, if any.