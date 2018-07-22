By Dillon Thomas

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person is dead, after a train collision near Henderson, Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the historic steam locomotive 844 hit a pedestrian around 7:45pm at the intersection of 124th and Highway 85. The train takes passengers from Denver to Cheyenne Frontier Days, and back.

Passengers aboard the train wished not to speak on the record, but told CBS4 “it was traumatic.”

One man said he didn’t see anything. However, with how abruptly the train stopped, it was clear to him that something was terribly wrong.

Those aboard were bussed to the Denver Coliseum.

Union Pacific’s spokesperson said information related to the deceased would have to be obtained by law enforcement. Employees of the Adams County Sheriff’s office told CBS4 it wasn’t clear who was handling the investigation, at the time this story was published.

