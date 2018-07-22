  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Henderson, Local TV, Train Crash, Union Pacific

By Dillon Thomas

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person is dead, after a train collision near Henderson, Saturday night.

steam train crash 10vo transfer frame 0 Union Pacific Train Used For Cheyenne Frontier Days Hits Pedestrian

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson for Union Pacific told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the historic steam locomotive 844 hit a pedestrian around 7:45pm at the intersection of 124th and Highway 85. The train takes passengers from Denver to Cheyenne Frontier Days, and back.

up train crash frame 4534 Union Pacific Train Used For Cheyenne Frontier Days Hits Pedestrian

(credit: CBS)

Passengers aboard the train wished not to speak on the record, but told CBS4 “it was traumatic.”

One man said he didn’t see anything. However, with how abruptly the train stopped, it was clear to him that something was terribly wrong.

steam train crash 10vo transfer frame 315 Union Pacific Train Used For Cheyenne Frontier Days Hits Pedestrian

(credit: CBS)

Those aboard were bussed to the Denver Coliseum.

Union Pacific’s spokesperson said information related to the deceased would have to be obtained by law enforcement. Employees of the Adams County Sheriff’s office told CBS4 it wasn’t clear who was handling the investigation, at the time this story was published.

steam train crash 10vo transfer frame 809 Union Pacific Train Used For Cheyenne Frontier Days Hits Pedestrian

(credit: CBS)

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

