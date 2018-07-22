  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Home surveillance images show a thief in actions at a home in Colorado Springs.

The man, whose face was partly covered with a bandana, was seen walking up a driveway and stealing a scooter.

It belonged to an 18 year old who had saved enough money to buy it to get to work and back on his own.

The family installed the cameras because they say they’ve been targeted by thieves and vandals several times over the past month.

The victim’s mother hopes someone recognizes the thief.

“I would give you food. I would give you clothes. You don’t have to take things from people. It’s just a sad world. I don’t know. Just give it back. Just bring it back,” said Rebekah Bancroft.

Police ask the public to call them if you know anything about this case.

