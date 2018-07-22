DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police identified the man accused of stealing a John Deer tractor which belongs to Denver Water.

Police say Thomas Busch, 38, led them on a chase through the heart of downtown Denver on a busy Friday night.

No pedestrians were hurt, but two Denver police officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

One officer rammed the tractor head-on which stopped the chase.

“Without any hesitation, (the officers) went head-on in to the tractor,” said Andre Soropeza, a witness. “He jumped out of his vehicle with the Taser gun pulled out, and shot the guy in the tractor.”

Busch was then arrested.

It’s not clear how Busch allegedly stole the tractor, or why. A mugshot of Busch was not immediately available.

He faces motor vehicle theft and other charges.