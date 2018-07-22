By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have another sizzler to look forward to to finish out the weekend. Temperatures across the eastern plains will be zooming up into the 90s and 100s. Mountain highs will be in the 70s and 80s. There is enough moisture for more showers and thunderstorms to form during the afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms may be severe late in the day across the far eastern plains.

There is a cold front moving very slowly across Wyoming and Montana. This front will slide through on Monday and drop temperatures dramatically over the area. Temps will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Sunday. For the week ahead every day should have a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s to near 90s.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.