Lake Christine Fire Grows Again; Crews Drop Retardant Near Cabins

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials at the Lake Christine Fire say it grew again — now sitting at more than 10,400 acres.

They say the fire moved into heavy beetle-kill on Saturday which put up a large column of smoke. As it moved north, it created new spot fires, but did not significantly grow in other areas, officials said.

Crews used eight loads of fire retardant to protect cabins in the Cattle Creek area. The residents of Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road remain on a pre-evacuation status.

They expect afternoon thunderstorms to kick up wind gusts and rain causing a threat of flash flooding in burned area.

The fire is 32 percent contained.

Stage 2 fire restrictions and a temporary flight restriction are in place for the area around the Lake Christine Fire. There will be a community meeting at Basalt High School at 6 p.m.

