  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2018
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials at the Lake Christine Fire say it grew again — now sitting at more than 10,400 acres.

They say the fire moved into heavy beetle-kill on Saturday which put up a large column of smoke. As it moved north, it created new spot fires, but did not significantly grow in other areas, officials said.

Lake Christine Fire Grows Again; Crews Drop Retardant Near Cabins

Smoke from the Lake Christine Fire on Saturday near Basalt Mountain and Ranch. (credit: InciWeb)

Crews used eight loads of fire retardant to protect cabins in the Cattle Creek area. The residents of Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road remain on a pre-evacuation status.

difdb5ax4aakgss Lake Christine Fire Grows Again; Crews Drop Retardant Near Cabins

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

They expect afternoon thunderstorms to kick up wind gusts and rain causing a threat of flash flooding in burned area.

The fire is 32 percent contained.

Stage 2 fire restrictions and a temporary flight restriction are in place for the area around the Lake Christine Fire. There will be a community meeting at Basalt High School at 6 p.m.

LINK: Lake Christine Fire InciWeb Page

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s