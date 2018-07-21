Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, DJ LeMahieu, Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because off a strained left oblique.

LeMahieu left Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning with the injury. It’s his second stint on the DL this season after he injured his left thumb in May.

gettyimages 994071646 Rockies LeMahieu Placed On DL With Oblique Strain

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 8: Second baseman DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies turns a double play after forcing Denard Span #4 of the Seattle Mariners at first base on a ball hit Ryon Healy #27 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a game at Safeco Field on July 8, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The two-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 84 hits, eight home runs and 34 runs batted in in 72 games this season. The Rockies called up infielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated infielder Daniel Castro for assignment before Saturday’s game.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s