(credit: CBS)

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado potter who hired a lawyer to take on Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has reached a settlement with the multi-billionaire.

unicorn farts 10pkg frame 320 Maker Of Farting Unicorn Mugs Reaches Settlement With Elon Musk

(credit: CBS)

In June, CBS4 shared Tom Edwards’ story about his unique pottery depicting unicorns breaking wind.

Edwards says the creations, made in his Evergreen home, show the gas directed toward electric cars.

unicorn farts 10pkg frame 640 Maker Of Farting Unicorn Mugs Reaches Settlement With Elon Musk

(credit: CBS)

“The unicorn is farting into this container, and then it’s going through a cord and powering the electric car,” he said smiling. “It says, ‘Electric cars are good for the environment because electricity comes from magic.’”

The art caught the attention of Elon Musk. Edwards says he tweeted a picture of the mugs saying it’s “quite possibly his favorite mug ever.”

unicorn farts 10pkg frame 1109 Maker Of Farting Unicorn Mugs Reaches Settlement With Elon Musk

(credit: CBS)

The show of support led to a slight jump in profits for Edwards. But, the support took another turn when he says Musk used of copy of his creation to promote the cars’ new operating system.

Edwards later hired a lawyer, who reached out to Tesla, but heard nothing back. It was then Edwards’ daughter got a response after tweeting to Musk directly, “She said, ‘Hey, how come you’re not compensating my dad?”

unicorn farts 10pkg frame 769 Maker Of Farting Unicorn Mugs Reaches Settlement With Elon Musk

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Tom Edwards. (credit: CBS)

A few weeks of discussion later, Edwards tells CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann they’ve settled. “The graphic is still in the cars, and Tesla Motors has paid for their right to use it,” said Edwards.

