By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our annual mid-summer monsoon pattern is locked and loaded to give parts of Colorado daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will still be hot this weekend, but, by afternoon both Saturday and Sunday there will be a build up of clouds and a chance for showers happening for both the mountains and the plains.

There is a cold front moving into Wyoming that will have an effect on the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will cool off by at least 10 to 15 degrees for most at the start of next week. But, the good thing to see is a daily chance for late day showers and thunderstorms for many through the end of the week ahead.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

