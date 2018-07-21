EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire has grown slightly after pre-evacuation notices were reinstated for some residents near Basalt on Friday.

Those residents include Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road.

The fire grew to 8,800 acres and is 59 percent contained.

On Saturday, officials said firefighters prepped structures in Cattle Creek with fire hoses and sprinkler systems.

The wildfire was sparked on July 3, and destroyed three homes worth millions earlier this month.

Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 face arson charges for allegedly starting the fire. Investigators say they were firing tracer rounds at a shooting range.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.