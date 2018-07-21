  • CBS4On Air

EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire has grown slightly after pre-evacuation notices were reinstated for some residents near Basalt on Friday.

Those residents include Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road.

The fire grew to 8,800 acres and is 59 percent contained.

On Saturday, officials said firefighters prepped structures in Cattle Creek with fire hoses and sprinkler systems.

lake christine fire 4 mike mcmillan lake christine fire pio from wed Lake Christine Fire Grows; Pre Evacuations Still In Place

(credit: U.S. Forest Service)

The wildfire was sparked on July 3, and destroyed three homes worth millions earlier this month.

Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 face arson charges for allegedly starting the fire. Investigators say they were firing tracer rounds at a shooting range.

richard miller and allison sarah marcus Lake Christine Fire Grows; Pre Evacuations Still In Place

Richard Miller and Allison Sarah Marcus (credit: Eagle County)

