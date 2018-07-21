EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire named the Rampart Fire is forcing some evacuations near the El Paso County line with Teller County.

Officials say the fire has burned about six acres northeast of Woodland Park. Some campers were evacuated. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation order doesn’t include any homes.

Meanwhile, Rampart Range Road to closed to driving and camping between junction of FS 300/FS320 and FS 300/FS318, according to fire officials.

Officials say their aircraft has to be grounded because of a drone.

The fire is 40 percent contained.

