  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS Sports Special
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:78th Avenue, Adams County, Adams County Fire Rescue, Fire, Local TV, Steele Street

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Adams County rushed to a massive fire that released a large plume of smoke which could be seen from miles away on Friday.

adams county fire transfer frame 0 Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Large Fire In North Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the fire was first spotted at around 2:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of E. 78th Avenue. The witness called 911 and said the fire was coming from a field.

adams county fire transfer frame 209 Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Large Fire In North Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters arrived and saw several shed and debris near two farmhouses on fire. Investigators say no one was inside those farmhouses, and they were able to say them from being destroyed.

The fire was put out about 40 minutes after the initial call, but crews stayed at the scene for hours to monitor hot spots.

adams county fire transfer frame 343 Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Large Fire In North Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Officials say it took 12 units and 29 firefighters to fight the blaze.

No one was reportedly hurt, and investigators have not released a cause for the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s