ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Adams County rushed to a massive fire that released a large plume of smoke which could be seen from miles away on Friday.

Investigators say the fire was first spotted at around 2:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of E. 78th Avenue. The witness called 911 and said the fire was coming from a field.

Firefighters arrived and saw several shed and debris near two farmhouses on fire. Investigators say no one was inside those farmhouses, and they were able to say them from being destroyed.

The fire was put out about 40 minutes after the initial call, but crews stayed at the scene for hours to monitor hot spots.

Officials say it took 12 units and 29 firefighters to fight the blaze.

No one was reportedly hurt, and investigators have not released a cause for the fire.