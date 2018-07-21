DENVER (CBS4) – The tractor at the center of chase through downtown Denver Friday night actually belongs to Denver Water.

The organization says it’s working with police, but didn’t expand on details as to how the tractor was stolen in the first place.

Police chased the tractor and its driver through the Ballpark Neighborhood near Park Avenue West and Walnut Street.

The tractor swerved in and out of a congested area. It finally came to a stop after a crash with a Denver police patrol car. Police then arrested the individual.

Officials weren’t clear whether the tractor hit any other vehicles, but say one of their K9’s was used in the apprehension.

Just witnessed a police chase in downtown Denver. 20 cops trying to catch a tractor. Made me feel like I was back in Indiana. — Jordan (@jordanBC10) July 21, 2018

Officials say two officers were hurt, but they were released from the hospital and are expected to be okay. Officials also say they won’t release the suspect’s identity until they perform suspect line-ups.