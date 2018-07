DENVER (CBS4) – The William E. Cope Boys and Girls Club worked to bring the community together with their Hoops for Peace event in Denver on Saturday.

The public has a chance to play basketball, win prizes and enjoy some free food. Denver’s Mountain Patrol Unit and Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky and the teams drumline were also on hand.

The Boys and Girls Club says the event is part of an ongoing effort to create a safe place for kids to spend their free time.