COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say they responded to their seventh deadly crash this year on Saturday morning.

Investigators say an SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at 64th Avenue and Holly Street.

They say the bicyclist was riding against traffic, heading north on Holly Street in the southbound lanes. That’s when an SUV hit the bicyclist in the intersection, according to a news release.

Medical emergency responders were trying to help the woman, but she died at the scene.

Commerce City police say alcohol or impairment do not appear to be factors. The intersection was closed for hours while police investigated.