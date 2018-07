CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Castle Pines are seeing one particular face more and more these days.

A large bear has been caught on surveillance video roaming the north side of town.

Residents are taking to Nextdoor, a social media site for neighbors to stay updated on community happenings, posting their sightings of the bear.

So far, the bear has not reportedly caused any damage or injuries. Residents are reminded to keep their trash inside and not to bother the wildlife.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section