BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 29-year-old youth counselor at an Adams County detention center has been accused of sexual contact with a juvenile inmate.

Two charges of Sexual Assault on a Child were announced Friday by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office against Michelle Sarillo. Both charges are felonies.

In a news release, the DA’s Office stated that Sarillo had sexual contact with the juvenile inmate for almost a year and a half beginning in September of 2015, when the juvenile had just turned 16 years old.

Sarillo was 26 at the time the alleged assaults began. She was working as a counselor at the Adams County Youth Services Center in Brighton at the time of the assaults.

Sarillo was advised of the charges against her Friday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 24th.