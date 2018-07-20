Filed Under:17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Adams County, Adams County Youth Detention Facility, Brighton, Local TV, Sexual Assault
Michelle Sarillo (credit: 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 29-year-old youth counselor at an Adams County detention center has been accused of sexual contact with a juvenile inmate.

Two charges of Sexual Assault on a Child were announced Friday by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office against Michelle Sarillo. Both charges are felonies.

michelle sarillo youth counselor sex assault from adamsda Counselor Faces Charges For Alleged Sex Assault Of Juvenile Inmate

Michelle Sarillo (credit: Adams County DA)

In a news release, the DA’s Office stated that Sarillo had sexual contact with the juvenile inmate for almost a year and a half beginning in September of 2015, when the juvenile had just turned 16 years old.

Sarillo was 26 at the time the alleged assaults began. She was working as a counselor at the Adams County Youth Services Center in Brighton at the time of the assaults.

Sarillo was advised of the charges against her Friday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 24th.

