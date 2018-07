4 Fun Things To Do This WeekendA movie at a water park, a bike race, and a sale with lots of good food, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Takes Place Through July 29Cheyenne Frontier Days is fondly known as the "Daddy of ‘em All" and is in its 122nd year.

Gloria & Emilio Estefan Bring 'On Your Feet!' To Denver"On Your Feet!" is the story of the musical journey of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Levitt Pavilion Making Good On Promise To Promote Denver-Area ArtistsA year after opening in Denver’s Ruby Hill neighborhood, the Levitt Pavilion is going strong and keeping its promise to be a venue focused on local artists.

Broadway Musical ‘On Your Feet’ Has LA Premiere, Headed To DenverRecently, the Broadway musical “On Your Feet” had a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, and CBS4’s Critic-at-Large was there.

Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Worth $10 Million Now On Display In DenverOne of baseball’s most valuable pieces of memorabilia is now on display at Denver’s History Colorado center.