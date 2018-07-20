EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-evacuation notices are again in place for the Lake Christine Fire after it flared up this week.

The wildfire near Basalt and neighboring El Jebel destroyed three homes worth millions earlier this month. It has now burned 8,315 acres and is 59 percent contained. Fire managers want to get it completely contained because it is so close to homes.

A public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. at Basalt High School to discuss the latest fire conditions.

Two people — Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 — face arson charges for allegedly starting the fire. Investigators say they were firing tracer rounds at a shooting range.

An Air Quality Health Advisory is in place in the area due to the hazy conditions.

A hazy start to the day in El Jebel (image courtesy https://t.co/PmMXJtXpmL). Air Quality Health Advisory extended through 9 am Saturday for southwest Eagle County, including El Jebel and Basalt. #LakeChristineFire #cofire https://t.co/PaQkiO4q1J pic.twitter.com/XKR2yZKBwl — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) July 20, 2018

The White River National Forest shared the following photos on Twitter this week of firefighters working the fire.

