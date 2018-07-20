Filed Under:Allison Sarah Marcus, Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Richard Miller, Wildfires

EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-evacuation notices are again in place for the Lake Christine Fire after it flared up this week.

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

The wildfire near Basalt and neighboring El Jebel destroyed three homes worth millions earlier this month. It has now burned 8,315 acres and is 59 percent contained. Fire managers want to get it completely contained because it is so close to homes.

(credit: U.S. Forest Service)

A public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. at Basalt High School to discuss the latest fire conditions.

Two people — Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 — face arson charges for allegedly starting the fire. Investigators say they were firing tracer rounds at a shooting range.

Richard Miller and Allison Sarah Marcus (credit: Eagle County)

An Air Quality Health Advisory is in place in the area due to the hazy conditions.

The White River National Forest shared the following photos on Twitter this week of firefighters working the fire.

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

