LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — After naming a suspect in the disappearance of a Longmont woman, investigators also updated the area in which her body may be located.

On its Facebook page Thursday, police said areas of interest are Peak-to-Peak Highway, Rollins Pass, area west of Longmont, Rabbit Mountain and Rocky Mountain Arsenal area.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, 34, disappeared after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends.

Her family has organized several volunteer-based searches.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Missing Woman’s Family Vows To Continue Searching: ‘You Didn’t Kill Our Spirit’

Due to the recent information, they have changed the location of the next search.

On Saturday, they will be searching the Rabbit Mountain Open Space area at 15140 N. 55th St. in Longmont from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, they are meeting at Pella Crossing in Longmont at 7 a.m. and plan to search until 1 p.m.

There will also be a prayer vigil on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thompson Park at 420 Bross St. in Longmont.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1038676179620529/?ti=cl

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Gutierrez-Garcia’s sons.

Anyone with relevant information requiring immediate police involvement and follow-up is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501. A tip line and email address have been established for anyone with information. Please call (303) 774-3700, for the police tip line or e-mail your tips to Policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.

