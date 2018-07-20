By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) — There is an RTD Rider Alert for commuters over the weekend.

Due to schedules repair and maintenance work, there will be no light rail service between the 30th and Downing station and Convention Center station.

The closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end Monday at 3 a.m.

Bus shuttles will be available at the following stops:

Northbound

Stout & 14th

Stout & 16th

Welton & 18th

Welton & 20th

Welton & 25th

Welton & 27th

30th & Downing Station

Southbound

30th & Downing Station

California & 27th

California & 25th

California & 21st

Champa & 19th

Shampa & 15th

Champa & 13th

Stout & 14th

Friday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.

Saturday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Sunday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:41 AM and 11:56 PM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 10:41 AM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56. Southbound bus shuttle service will also be departing from 30th & Downing between 11:02 AM and 12:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.