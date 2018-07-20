  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Downing Street, Light Rail, RTD
Light Rail (credit: CBS)

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) — There is an RTD Rider Alert for commuters over the weekend.

Due to schedules repair and maintenance work, there will be no light rail service between the 30th and Downing station and Convention Center station.

The closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end Monday at 3 a.m.

Bus shuttles will be available at the following stops:

Northbound

  • Stout & 14th
  • Stout & 16th
  • Welton & 18th
  • Welton & 20th
  • Welton & 25th
  • Welton & 27th
  • 30th & Downing Station

Southbound

  • 30th & Downing Station
  • California & 27th
  • California & 25th
  • California & 21st
  • Champa & 19th
  • Shampa & 15th
  • Champa & 13th
  • Stout & 14th

Friday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.

Saturday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Sunday Schedule

Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:41 AM and 11:56 PM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56.

Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 10:41 AM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56. Southbound bus shuttle service will also be departing from 30th & Downing between 11:02 AM and 12:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

