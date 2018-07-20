DENVER (CBS4) — There is an RTD Rider Alert for commuters over the weekend.
Due to schedules repair and maintenance work, there will be no light rail service between the 30th and Downing station and Convention Center station.
The closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end Monday at 3 a.m.
Bus shuttles will be available at the following stops:
Northbound
- Stout & 14th
- Stout & 16th
- Welton & 18th
- Welton & 20th
- Welton & 25th
- Welton & 27th
- 30th & Downing Station
Southbound
- 30th & Downing Station
- California & 27th
- California & 25th
- California & 21st
- Champa & 19th
- Shampa & 15th
- Champa & 13th
- Stout & 14th
Friday Schedule
Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.
Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 7:50 PM and 1:50 AM, every 15 minutes on the :05 :20 :35 and :50.
Saturday Schedule
Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.
Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 2:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.
Sunday Schedule
Northbound shuttle service will be departing from Stout & 14th between 4:41 AM and 11:56 PM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56.
Southbound shuttle service will be departing from 30th & Downing between 4:47 AM and 10:41 AM, every 15 minutes on the :11 :26 :41 and :56. Southbound bus shuttle service will also be departing from 30th & Downing between 11:02 AM and 12:02 AM the following morning, every 15 minutes on the :02 :17 :32 and :47.
