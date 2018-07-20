By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado from the southwest will cause an increase in cloud cover on Friday and will also make it feel a bit humid for Colorado standards.

The clouds and extra moisture in the air means it will not be quite as hot as it was on Thursday when Denver hit 98°. But higher humidity means it will likely feel just as hot.

The added moisture also means we have a slight chance late day showers and thunderstorms in the metro area. The chance is no higher than 20%. There is definitely a better chance for rain on Friday in the mountains (especially south of I-70) as well as on the Eastern Plains where some storms could be severe. The concern is large hail and damaging wind particularly east of Fort Morgan and Limon. These areas are officially under a “slight” risk for severe weather late Friday.

A somewhat better chance for rain will develop along the the Front Range on Saturday before the “best” chance (40%) arrives late Sunday thanks to a summer cold front.

Noticeably cooler weather arrives behind the front with lower 80s on Monday!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.