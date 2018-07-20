  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:14 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado from the southwest will cause an increase in cloud cover on Friday and will also make it feel a bit humid for Colorado standards.

The clouds and extra moisture in the air means it will not be quite as hot as it was on Thursday when Denver hit 98°. But higher humidity means it will likely feel just as hot.

The added moisture also means we have a slight chance late day showers and thunderstorms in the metro area. The chance is no higher than 20%. There is definitely a better chance for rain on Friday in the mountains (especially south of I-70) as well as on the Eastern Plains where some storms could be severe. The concern is large hail and damaging wind particularly east of Fort Morgan and Limon. These areas are officially under a “slight” risk for severe weather late Friday.

37 Latest Forecast: Monsoon Moisture Arrives

A somewhat better chance for rain will develop along the the Front Range on Saturday before the “best” chance (40%) arrives late Sunday thanks to a summer cold front.

Noticeably cooler weather arrives behind the front with lower 80s on Monday!

5day Latest Forecast: Monsoon Moisture Arrives

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Monsoon Moisture Arrives

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s