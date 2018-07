DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos made it into Forbes’ annual list of the top 50 most valuable sports teams.

The Broncos placed 23rd overall with an estimated value of $2.6 billion. Denver is one of 12 NFL teams in the top 25.

The most valuable franchise — at nearly $5 billion — was the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos are the only team from Colorado to make the list.