COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say construction workers accidentally started the fire that damaged a section of the Colorado Springs Airport terminal last April.

The Colorado Springs Police Department determined that the fire on April 16 was sparked by workers using propane torches during roof repairs.

The fire forced the airport to cancel a number of flights that day but there were no injuries because of the fire.

The fire caused about $5.6 million in damage.

