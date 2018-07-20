DENVER (CBS4) – A movie at a water park, a bike race, and a sale with lots of good food, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

Dive-in Movies at Elitch Gardens:

There are only two dive-in movies left at Elitch’s Island Kingdom water park this summer. Catch “Cars 3” Friday at 7:30 p.m. Movies are free with park admission or season passes.

Strider Cup World Championship:

Step aside grownups, this bike race is for kids! Head to Boulder’s Central Park Friday and Saturday for the Strider Cup World Championship. This unique race series caters to children, ages 2 to 6 years old, who want to experience the thrill of life on two wheels. The entry fee is $27.

Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale:

The 48th Annual Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale hits the streets this weekend. Friday through Sunday browse more than 80 participating business and shop summer deals. You can also fuel up with food and drink specials at select restaurants.

Orthodox Food Festival & Old Globeville Days:

Enjoy great food and live entertainment this Saturday at the annual “Orthodox Food Festival and Old Globeville Days.” Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Cathedral will dish out cuisine from Russia, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine, and Greece, among others. Every dish is handmade by local parishioners. It’s free to attend, and food tickets can be purchased at the door.