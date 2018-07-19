GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Charges have been filed against two people believed to be involved in the shooting of an Uber driver in Lakewood in June.

A 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old Quartez Smith have each been charged with numerous felonies, District Attorney Peter Weir’s office said in a statement released Thursday.

Lakewood police were called to a convenience store at 1110 S. Pierce on June 13 on a report of shots fired.

According to the arrest affidavit, they found 38-year-old Saher Suleiman outside the store. He had been shot.

Investigators say Suleiman had parked his car at the gas pumps, filled up and gone inside to pay. When he returned he found the two teens in the back seat of his car.

Suleiman told police the teens ordered him to drive around and pull over at a side street. They are accused of taking his phone and wallet.

Quartez is accused of firing three shots at Suleiman — striking him in the back.

Suleiman was able to drive back to the convenience store and the clerk called 911.

“While Lakewood police were at the scene of this investigation they learned of an armed robbery and carjacking of a Lyft driver that had occurred in Denver one hour prior to this incident,” prosecutors stated. “According to court records, the vehicle in the Denver carjacking matched the description of the vehicle used by the suspects in this case.”

That carjacking was also charged in this Jefferson County case.

Smith faces charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The preliminary hearing for Quartez has been scheduled for Augs 14 at 10 a.m. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

The 13-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court accusing him of six counts plus four counts of violent or aggravated juvenile offender.

There is no further information available to the public about the juvenile in this case.