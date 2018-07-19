By Shawn Chitnis

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – The nonprofit Friends of Red Rocks is relieved a proposal to change aspects of the park was removed but city staff say their intention was only to improve the look and safety of the venue.

“Friends of Red Rocks has a vested interested and always been looking at the planter boxes and make sure they are not used for corporate box seating,” said Lisa Klotz, an advisory board member for the group. “It’s one of the founding issues of our groups that started in 1999.”

The proposal that was set to go before the Denver Landmark Preservation Commission on July 24. Staff with Denver Arts & Venues say they are still working out the details on balancing preservation and international building code. The department also said it was not an urgent matter and they do not have definite plans, staff confirmed on Thursday.

The proposal did not include any plans for additional seating but tried to create protection for people by the planters, staff said. The concern about corporate boxes was also not an issue. Member of Friends of Red Rocks admit they do not believe that will happen in this proposal but worry about any changes that could allow it to happen in the future.

“It is a national historic landmark,” said Klotz. “We need to stay with the historic intent and preserve this and the magic that it brings.”

The proposal does outline railing and paving around the plantings but also replacing dying trees and updating drainage. But Klotz says railing could create a new safety concern if people climb or stand on the proposed addition. The plantings are considered a signature design of the original park by the group and members are hesitant to any change to that feature.

“This is the one thing that we do not agree on,” she said.

Klotz says the nonprofit works with Denver Arts & Venues year-round on other issues but hopes the venue will get design guidelines like other landmarks. The group believes those need to be in place before proposed changes are reviewed.

Staff with the department overseeing Red Rocks says concertgoers may not notice a difference with some of these changes focused on the integrity of the look, a combination of safety and aesthetics. Over the decades changes have been a necessary part of the growth of the park including towers and a roof to the stage plus a Visitor Center.

“The place would look a whole lot different with really stark railings, and no trees, and smaller trees,” said Klotz. “This is the one issue that really stands out.”

Trees were still present in the proposal, staff told CBS4. But they explained one third of trees are dead and other third are dying so the changes outlined were needed to address those issues.

Friends of Red Rocks remains focused on opposing any changes to the planter boxes they believe move away from the original look of the park.

“Really what we’re trying to do, share the magic and preserve the magic that is Red Rocks,” said Klotz.

