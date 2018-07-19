  • CBS4On Air

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Longmont police have identified a suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of missing mother Rita Gutierrez Garcia. Gutierrez-Garcia disappeared in the early hours of March 18.

“As a result of testing from evidence submitted to forensic laboratories, we can now identify a suspect in Rita’s disappearance as Juan Jose Figueroa Jr.,” officials stated.

Figueroa, 29, has not been charged in this case. Police say they are still actively investigating the case.

juan figueroa bcso 04 20 89 Longmont Police Identify Suspect In Case Of Missing Mother

Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. (credit: Longmont Department of Public

“Mr. Figueroa is currently not a danger to our community as he is being held in jail on an unrelated sexual assault charge with a $1 million cash only bond,” officials said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Missing Woman’s Family Vows To Continue Searching: ‘You Didn’t Kill Our Spirit’

“As we have previously said, for all the reasons now known in this investigation, it is our belief that Rita is no longer alive, and her remains have not been found,” officials said. “This is still a very active investigation, we are making significant progress, but we will not rest until we find Rita and this case is resolved.”

rita gutierrez garcia 2 Longmont Police Identify Suspect In Case Of Missing Mother

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Rita’s discovery or for information which helps us in arresting the suspect. Anyone with relevant information requiring immediate police involvement and follow-up is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501. A tip line and email address have been established for anyone with information. Please call (303) 774-3700, for the police tip line or e-mail your tips to Policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.

