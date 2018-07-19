By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday has the potential to become the third day this year with triple digit heat in the metro area. If we don’t reach 100°, we’ll be close! It will also be a dry day across virtually all of Colorado. The one exception is the small chance for a quick mountain thunderstorm mainly above 10,000 feet.

Friday will not be as hot as Thursday but will still be toasty with highs in the mid 90s along the urban corridor.

Our weather pattern will start to change on Saturday as the large ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat starts to break down. By Saturday afternoon we’ll have a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the metro area while the mountains will have at least a 50% chance. Then a better chance for rain along the Front range will develop on Sunday as a summer cold front approaches. We should still reach near 90° on Sunday but then fall into the lower 80s Monday behind the front.

