WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirty-two kids and four adults became sick over the past few days while attending a summer enrichment camp at the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley. The primary symptoms were vomiting and diarrhea. Norovirus is suspected.

The child range in age from 10 to 17.

University officials said they quickly isolated the sick campers and staff and immediately began disinfection of the dining hall and resident areas housing the campers.

Officials said samples from several of the affected were collected and are being sent to the state lab for testing but it will take about a week to receive the results.

Norovirus is highly contagious. It’s the leading cause of outbreaks of diarrhea and vomiting in the United States.

“The University has been very proactive in addressing this illness,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department.

The University has suspended the summer camp and the public is not at risk.

Norovirus spreads by contact with an infected person, by touching a contaminated surface, or eating contaminated food or water.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches.

The incubation period for norovirus can be anywhere from 12-48 hours after exposure. There are no medications to prevent or cure norovirus. One of the most common complications from norovirus is dehydration.

“If you or a family member becomes too dehydrated, seek medical help,” said Wallace.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, the Health Department recommends the following: