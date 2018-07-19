By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) — Some rare and deadly mushrooms found growing in Aurora are being studied at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

They actually now have two specimens at the Botanic Gardens — both found by the same man.

Lazarus Bbell is a mushroom aficionado.

Last Friday, he was out on his daily walk when he spotted an amanita bisporigera or “destroying angel” mushroom. He immediately recognized it and dug it up.

The mushroom is one of two deadly mushrooms that grow in Colorado. But it’s the only one that grows near the city. Destroying angels have been found before, but never in the metro area.

The toxic mushrooms are easily identified by their white color, the skirt on the stem and cup at the base. They’re usually a few inches tall.

If you see one of these on your property you should get rid of it. They aren’t poisonous to the touch, but if its eaten by humans or pets, it could kill them.

The Botanic Gardens says you can just toss it out, or if you want you can donate it to them for research.

Bell told CBS4 the homeowner whose yard he found the mushrooms in was more than willing to have him take them away.

“She was very excited to have it taken away from her yard. She wasn’t super excited that I was there picking it or that it was there, but she was happy to have it gone,” Bell said.

You can’t see the mushroom at the Botanic Gardens, it’s locked away in their research lab. But keep an eye out in case some pop up in your neighborhood.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4