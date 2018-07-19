DENVER (CBS) — Actor Macaulay Culkin visited Denver this week and stopped by some local hot spots.

The ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Pagemaster’ star also posed in front of some street art.

These balloons got me like… A post shared by Macaulay 'Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Culkin said he was in Denver shooting a piece for his new website, Bunny Ears, which is why he’s wearing bunny ears in most of the photos posted on Instagram.

Culkin indulged in some specialty donuts and stopped by the Alamo Draft House to catch a classic flick.

He seemed to enjoy his time in the Mile High City…

The Bunny Ears website features podcasts and videos and articles such as “This Year’s Hot Diseases And How To Get Them.”

“The foundations of the Bunny Ears brand are Proclivities, Diet, Exploration, and Upscale Culture. Bunny Ears strives to examine each of these bases in exhaustive detail with the help of the world’s best and brightest advisors, trainers, gurus, and self-help writers,” the website states.