By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Justin Henry is the owner and founder the Watering Bowl. On the patio of his restaurant is a section where customers can enjoy food and alcohol while their dogs play off-leash.

restaurant patio dogs 6pkg transfer frame 108 Stricter Rules Could Force Off Leash Dog Restaurant To Close

“When we first opened up there was no regulation. There was no dog registration patio and we’ve grown with the city to meet their needs.”

Henry says he has adapted to every regulation that’s been thrown at him over the last five years.

restaurant patio dogs 6pkg transfer frame 48 Stricter Rules Could Force Off Leash Dog Restaurant To Close

CBS4's Joel Hillan interviews Justin Henry. (credit: CBS)

Before he was given the green light to open, he says he had 15 on-site inspections, five from the zoning department alone.

“Look at my track record of never having an insurance claim in five years. We’ve never had a person bit. We’ve never had a complaint,” Henry said.

restaurant patio dogs 6pkg transfer frame 1346 Stricter Rules Could Force Off Leash Dog Restaurant To Close

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment wants to impose new rules that wouldn’t allow kids younger than 10 years of age and wouldn’t allow dogs off leash in areas where food and drinks are served.

“That will put me out of business immediately. My customers come here to enjoy a bar atmosphere with their dog. Strict regulation will close me immediately,” Henry said.

restaurant patio dogs 6pkg transfer frame 168 Stricter Rules Could Force Off Leash Dog Restaurant To Close

The zoning department wants Henry to apply for a variance, but he says his business is currently compliant with the law and has a ruling by Public Health and Environment from several years ago to prove it.

Still, Henry says the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has been relentless.

“The past year I’ve spent well over $100,000 defending my right to do this and the citizens of Denver for their right to enjoy this.”

Ryan McElroy brings his dog, Frisco, to the restaurant all the way from southwest Littleton.

“If I say ‘We’re going to the Watering Bowl,’ he gets excited,” McElroy said.

restaurant patio dogs 6pkg transfer frame 2368 Stricter Rules Could Force Off Leash Dog Restaurant To Close

He says it’s nice Frisco can run around off leash, and he can drink a beer and eat. If any of that changed, he says it wouldn’t be worth the drive.

“I wouldn’t come. I’d just go to the dog park and bring a beer with me.”

On July 25 at 6 p.m. there will be a public hearing on the new proposed regulations. It will be at in the Grand Mesa room on the 3rd floor of the Denver Public Health and Environment Building located at 200 W 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80204.

Requiring an Off-leash Enclosure permit could affect animal shelters, veterinarians, doggy daycares and even dog parks at apartment complexes.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

