(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck forced eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 at 6th to be diverted during the Wednesday evening rush hour.

Colorado State Patrol responded.

i70 golden crash 3 CSP: Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Into 6 Vehicles; I 70 Closed

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

CSP says seven vehicles were involved and their hazmat team also responded to help with a possible fuel leak.

i70 golden crash 4 CSP: Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Into 6 Vehicles; I 70 Closed

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

i70 golden crash 2 CSP: Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Into 6 Vehicles; I 70 Closed

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

They say the semi-trucks brakes overheated causing the driver to collide with six other vehicles.

i70 golden crash 1 CSP: Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Into 6 Vehicles; I 70 Closed

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Two people were taken to the hospital, but officials say they suffered minor injuries.

On July 10, emergency crews responded to another multi-vehicle crash in the same area. Two semi-trucks were involved.

CSP suggests the following alternate routes:

From C-470, use Hwy 8 (Morrison Rd) to Kipling or Alameda east to Union.

From I-70 eastbound to northern metro, exit 260 to WB US 6 then north to Hwy 58 and head east back to I-70.

i70 golden crash 7 CSP: Semi Catches Fire, Crashes Into 6 Vehicles; I 70 Closed

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

