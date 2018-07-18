JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck forced eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 at 6th to be diverted during the Wednesday evening rush hour.

Colorado State Patrol responded.

CSP says seven vehicles were involved and their hazmat team also responded to help with a possible fuel leak.

They say the semi-trucks brakes overheated causing the driver to collide with six other vehicles.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but officials say they suffered minor injuries.

On July 10, emergency crews responded to another multi-vehicle crash in the same area. Two semi-trucks were involved.

CSP suggests the following alternate routes:

From C-470, use Hwy 8 (Morrison Rd) to Kipling or Alameda east to Union.

From I-70 eastbound to northern metro, exit 260 to WB US 6 then north to Hwy 58 and head east back to I-70.