  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Plane Crash
(credit: YouTube/AIRLIVE net)

(CBS) — A small plane carrying passengers on a luxury air safari crashed outside Pretoria, South Africa last week, killing two people and gravely wounding two pilots, the aviation website AIRLIVE reported. One passenger captured the crash on his cell phone in a harrowing video that surfaced Wednesday.

In the video, the phone camera is pointed out a window of the plane. Smoke can be seen billowing from the left wing as a man says, “It’s getting bad. This is getting very bad.”

Convair CV-340 crash near Pretoria, South Africa taken from inside the cabin byAIRLIVE net on YouTube

Fire can then be seen under the bottom of the wing, and the flames grow.

As the plane begins descending towards the ground, it appears that the pilots cut the engines. No landing strip is in sight.

Then a passenger, in Afrikaans, says “Geez, this is going to be bad,” AIRLIVE reported.

Moments later, a sound like an explosion is heard as the plane hits the ground, and the screen goes black. Voices call out. Eventually, light floods the space again, and the dusty interior of the plane can be seen.

19 people were on board the scenic flight, which departed from Wonderboom Airport near Pretoria, AIRLIVE reported.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s