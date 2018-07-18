By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve had three days in a row with temperatures at or below normal across most of Colorado. That streak ends Wednesday with highs soaring well into the 90s. It’s the start of a heat wave that continues through this weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure that has been centered over New Mexico and West Texas will shift north and west causing the spike in temperatures. The high pressure also virtually guarantees dry weather across the vast majority of Colorado through Saturday. The exception is a few mountain areas where a very brief thundershower is possible.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will finally come back to Denver and the Front Range late Sunday as a summer cold front approaches from Wyoming. Plan on cooler weather behind the front early next week.

