WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A cow that attempted to cross a cattle guard ended up getting stuck — and it took firefighters, deputies, animal control officers, oil field workers and some serious machinery to free it.

The Greeley Fire Department got a call from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, requesting help with a cow that had all four legs caught in a grate near Weld County Parkway and Holly Avenue.

Greeley firefighters are specially trained and equipped in large animal technical rescue for in incidents such as this, officials said.

Greeley Fire Department crews utilized specially made harnesses and hardware — along with a hydraulic spreader — to help free the animal.

Workers from Ensign Oil & Gas and PDC Energy brought a front loader and helped with the rescue, officials said.

“The process took about two hours, but the cow cooperated,” officials said.

The cow was safely extricated and left in the care of its owners and a veterinarian.

The veterinarian said it appeared the animal only had minor abrasions and fatigue due to the incident.

 

