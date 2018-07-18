By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – Hot summer days turn to cool movie nights at Elitch Gardens.

“Guests can float in the water, sit on the beach and enjoy their favorite family fun movies,” Jolie DuBois, Communications Manager for the theme park, said.

This Friday, July 20, the park is making their ‘Dive-In’ Movie Night even cooler.

“It’s actually because I saw your story earlier in May,” DuBois said.

On May 9, CBS4 shared the story of the all-volunteer Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. Their old truck carrying life-saving equipment is on its last wheel. A new rig costs about $60,000, money the non-profit just doesn’t have and the county can only pitch in so much.

“I really felt like we could do something to help,” DuBois told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “Water safety is important to our entire team, and this team really does a lot to protect people.”

With a special idea in mind, DuBois made a call to the rescue team’s president, Matt Jackson.

“It was really amazing what they were willing to do,” Jackson said.

Elitch Gardens is using this week’s Dive-In showing of ‘Cars 3’ to help the dive team. The park is cutting ticket prices on Friday to $29.99 with proceeds benefiting the volunteer rescuers.

“Ten dollars of each ticket sold actually goes directly to their team,” DuBois said. “There’s also an option on the ticket to donate more money.”

With more than 10,000 visitors expected on Friday, the special officer is sure to make a big splash in the dive team’s fundraising goal.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s something super special we’re definitely excited to be part of,” Jackson said.

Members of the dive team will also be at Elitch Gardens for the movie night to talk about what they do and water safety tips.

For more ticket information, visit www.ElitchGardens.com, and use promo code LarimerDiveRescue for discounted rate. To learn more about the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, visit www.lcdrt.org .

OTHER WAYS TO DONATE TO THE DIVE TEAM:

– Help Larimer County Dive Rescue GoFundMe

– lcdrt.org/make-a-donation/

– noconow.co/diverescuepaypal

– Send Checks to:

Larimer County Dive Rescue Team

1303 N. Shields St.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.