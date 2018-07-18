  • CBS4On Air

Denver Real Estate, First Time Home Buyers
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – To some Denverites surprise, the Mile High City ranks as one of the top 10 cities for first time home buyers.

WalletHub created the list by comparing 300 cities across 27 key indicators including real estate market, affordability and quality of life.

Denver ranked 7th among large cities after the quality of life score outweighed Denver’s lack of affordability.

Colorado Springs ranked even better in the same category– coming in 2nd.

Thornton took the 6th spot in overall rankings.

