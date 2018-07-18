DENVER (CBS4) – University of Colorado President Bruce D. Benson announced his intention to resign his position effective July 2019.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as president of the University of Colorado for the past decade,” Benson said in a statement.

Benson took over at CU president in 2008. He gave a year’s notice so that the CU Board of Regents would have plenty of time to find a replacement.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 10-plus years. The university is well positioned for a bright future,” Benson continued in the statement.

He outlined accomplishments such as record enrollment, record research funding, and record fundraising at all four campuses. He touted the school’s dedication to keeping tuition increases in check, substantially increasing financial aid, and improving all forms of diversity.

“My goal as CU president has always been simple, to make sure the university is among the best in the world, and we have a faculty that delivers on that promise everyday. Great staff to support them, Student and alumni embody the university’s ideals and contributions.”

Bruce Benson is the longest-serving CU president in more than half a century. He’s known for streamlining operations at the four campuses, cutting bureaucracy and improving business practices.

“I’m also proud that our $4.5 billion annual enterprise runs efficiently and effectively thanks to measures we have taken over the past decade,” Benson said.

The CU system includes campuses in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, and the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. CU serves 73,000 students and more than 32,000 employees.