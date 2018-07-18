  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bruce Benson, Bruce Benson Retirement, CU President Retires, Local TV, University of Colorado
(credit University of Colorado)

DENVER (CBS4) – University of Colorado President Bruce D. Benson announced his intention to resign his position effective July 2019.

benson enews image CU President Announces Retirement Date

(credit University of Colorado)

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as president of the University of Colorado for the past decade,” Benson said in a statement.

Benson took over at CU president in 2008. He gave a year’s notice so that the CU Board of Regents would have plenty of time to find a replacement.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 10-plus years. The university is well positioned for a bright future,” Benson continued in the statement.

101992962 CU President Announces Retirement Date

University of Colorado President Bruce Benson. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

He outlined accomplishments such as record enrollment, record research funding, and record fundraising at all four campuses. He touted the school’s dedication to keeping tuition increases in check, substantially increasing financial aid, and improving all forms of diversity.

“My goal as CU president has always been simple, to make sure the university is among the best in the world, and we have a faculty that delivers on that promise everyday. Great staff to support them, Student and alumni embody the university’s ideals and contributions.”

Bruce Benson is the longest-serving CU president in more than half a century. He’s known for streamlining operations at the four campuses, cutting bureaucracy and improving business practices.

bruce benson CU President Announces Retirement Date

University of Colorado president Bruce Benson (credit: CBS)

“I’m also proud that our $4.5 billion annual enterprise runs efficiently and effectively thanks to measures we have taken over the past decade,” Benson said.

The CU system includes campuses in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, and the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. CU serves 73,000 students and more than 32,000 employees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s