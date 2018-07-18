LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife released new video of the runoff from the recent storms near Durango in La Plata County.

The video shows dark brown water in the Animas River created from ash and debris from the 416 Fire which started at the beginning on June.

The debris and warmer water temperatures are also causing fish to die.

Seventy degree water can kill some species of Colorado fish.

RELATED: Bear Cub Injured In 416 Fire Visited By Iconic Smokey Bear

Wildlife officials are asking anglers to voluntarily suspend daytime fishing in the Animas River while fish are struggling to survive in the warm, ash-thickened water.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.