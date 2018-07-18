  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:416 Fire, Animas River, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Durango, Local TV

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife released new video of the runoff from the recent storms near Durango in La Plata County.

416 fire fish dying 1 cpw CPW Released Video Of Dark, Clouded Water Killing Fish

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The video shows dark brown water in the Animas River created from ash and debris from the 416 Fire which started at the beginning on June.

The debris and warmer water temperatures are also causing fish to die.

416 fire fish dying 3 cpw CPW Released Video Of Dark, Clouded Water Killing Fish

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Seventy degree water can kill some species of Colorado fish.

RELATED: Bear Cub Injured In 416 Fire Visited By Iconic Smokey Bear

Wildlife officials are asking anglers to voluntarily suspend daytime fishing in the Animas River while fish are struggling to survive in the warm, ash-thickened water.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s