  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County School District, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Amendment, Religion

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A decision in a 2014 case has finally been made, after a lawsuit claimed the Douglas County School District promoted Christian causes.

On Tuesday, CBS4 learned a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Dougco schools violated the Constitution.

Parents and the organization American Humanist Association said they filed the lawsuit after they felt schools encouraged students and parents to contribute to a mission trip that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Highlands Ranch High School were participating in.

dougco fundraiser decision intro 6vo transfer frame 51 Court: Douglas County Schools Violated Constitution By Promoting Christian Causes

(credit: CBS)

They added the fliers and emails said the students were going to Guatemala to “promote Christianity.”

dougco fundraiser decision 5live vo transfer frame 537 Court: Douglas County Schools Violated Constitution By Promoting Christian Causes

(credit: CBS)

The Douglas County School District said in a statement to CBS4 in 2014 that they support fundraising efforts and “applaud our students for being leaders and giving back to others.”

The decision came nearly four years after the initial incident happened.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s