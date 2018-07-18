By Makenzie O’Keefe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A decision in a 2014 case has finally been made, after a lawsuit claimed the Douglas County School District promoted Christian causes.

On Tuesday, CBS4 learned a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Dougco schools violated the Constitution.

Parents and the organization American Humanist Association said they filed the lawsuit after they felt schools encouraged students and parents to contribute to a mission trip that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Highlands Ranch High School were participating in.

They added the fliers and emails said the students were going to Guatemala to “promote Christianity.”

The Douglas County School District said in a statement to CBS4 in 2014 that they support fundraising efforts and “applaud our students for being leaders and giving back to others.”

The decision came nearly four years after the initial incident happened.

