COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Starbucks employees in Colorado Springs came together to help a student with disabilities.

starbucks senior photos 6pkg transfer frame 1327 Coloradans Help Save Disabled Students Senior Picture Day

(credit: Jessica Vallia)

A downpour nearly ruined Sydney Johansson’s senior pictures, until those employees stepped in to keep things picture perfect.

starbucks senior photos 6pkg transfer frame 1607 Coloradans Help Save Disabled Students Senior Picture Day

(credit: Laura Johansson)

“All of these fates aligned and gave me the most perfect story for my most perfect kid, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Laura, the girl’s mother.

