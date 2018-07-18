COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Starbucks employees in Colorado Springs came together to help a student with disabilities.

A downpour nearly ruined Sydney Johansson’s senior pictures, until those employees stepped in to keep things picture perfect.

“All of these fates aligned and gave me the most perfect story for my most perfect kid, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Laura, the girl’s mother.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4