  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Avenue, 8th Avenue, Denver Police, Local TV, Quebec Street, Road Rage
(credit: CBS)

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – A drive to a friend’s house Monday evening took an unfriendly turn for a Denver woman.

It began on Quebec Street near 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Michele Lawonn said she was in the left, northbound lane approaching 8th Avenue where two lanes merge into one. That’s when, she says, a driver in the right lane tried to force her into oncoming traffic.

quebec road rage 10pkg transfer frame 0 Woman Recalls Driver Beating Her Car With A Bat: I Was Freaked

(credit: CBS)

“People apparently don’t understand that merge means that you yield to the cars already in the left lane and you go behind them,” Lawonn said. “I thought she was a little crazy when she rolled down her window and was just yelling at me.”

quebec road rage 10pkg transfer frame 576 Woman Recalls Driver Beating Her Car With A Bat: I Was Freaked

(credit: CBS)

Ignoring the other driver, Lawonn managed to stay in her lane. Yet when she reached the red light at 11th Avenue, she said the aggressive driver parked in the turn lane next to her. What happened next was the last thing Lawonn ever expected.

“She got out of her car. She had a baseball bat. She smashed my window and then she smashed my car again,” Lawonn explained. “I was freaked. I was absolutely freaked. I later thought, ‘Thank God she didn’t have a gun.’”

quebec road rage 10pkg transfer frame 1323 Woman Recalls Driver Beating Her Car With A Bat: I Was Freaked

(credit: CBS)

The woman took off before police arrived, leaving Lawonn with a battered car and baffled mind.

“What’s happening to people in Denver? They’re turning insane,” Lawonn said.

Shaking with fear, Lawonn said she wasn’t able to grab her cell phone in time to take a picture. Yet, she remembered part of the vehicle’s license plate and gave police a description of the driver.

Lawonn said the woman is possibly Hispanic, in her 30s, about 5’5 or 5’6, 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a gray, four-door sedan with Colorado plates beginning with 332.

quebec road rage 10pkg transfer frame 1777 Woman Recalls Driver Beating Her Car With A Bat: I Was Freaked

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Michele Lawonn. (credit: CBS)

Denver police are investigating the alleged road rage. Lawonn said investigators are confident they can get surveillance video from nearby business that may help track down the driver.

More than just capturing the driver who attacked her, Lawonn is also hopeful the city will install new signs near Quebec and 8th as well as other similar roads.

“I think Denver can fix a lot of areas because there are a lot of roads with two lanes that go into one,” she said. “Just change the signage. Something like, ‘Lane Ends, Yield to Left Lane Traffic.’”

Lawonn has reached out to the City of Denver asking for updated signs.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s