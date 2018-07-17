(CNN) — President Donald Trump voiced support Tuesday for US intelligence agencies, a day after he refused to accept their findings on Russia’s election meddling over the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to take action to prevent further interference.

“I realized that there is a need for some clarification,” Pres. Trump said after his comments at a Helsinki press conference with Putin.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t.’ The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t or why it wouldn’t be Russia,'” Trump said.

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country’s efforts had no impact on the final results.

“I have a full faith in our intelligence agencies,” Trump stated.

He also called his summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, a success.

WATCH: Trump And Putin Hold News Conference After 2-Hour Private Meeting

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)