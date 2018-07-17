By Tori Mason

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Seniors at Willowbrook Place spent their morning baking homemade dog treats with local pre-schoolers in Littleton on Monday.

“They’re young and their eyes get big and bright and they have nice smiles! They’re learning!” said Willowbrook resident Jackie.

It’s part of the Adopt-A-Grandparent Program Primrose Schools have across the country.

Organizers say this is great for kids and seniors. Colorado has a large transient society, and many of them don’t have access to their extended families.

“The seniors are just big kids. They just want to have fun and laugh and play. They earned it. The kids bring that out in all of us,” said Lynn Peterson, Primrose School Bear Creek Assistant Director.

Some of the children here have even grown to call their older friends “grandma” and “grandpa.”

It’s especially beneficial for residents who don’t get many visitors. This gives them something to look forward to.

“When they get together it’s just like magic. It’s really cool. It brings smiles to all their faces. They could be having the worst day of their lives and those kids come in and they’re happy as can be,” said Michael Porterfield of Willowbrook Place.

Willowbrook Place will have a dog show for the seniors next week where they’ll be able to put the treats they made to use.

The recipe they used for dog biscuits:

5 cups whole wheat flour

4 eggs

2 cups canned pumpkin

4 Tablespoons peanut butter

1 teaspoon salt

Combine and roll dough flat.

Stamp with bone shaped cookie cutter

Bake on 425 until golden

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.