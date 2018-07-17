US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. - The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Newspapers around the world ran different photographs of the same scene on their front pages on Tuesday morning — US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin standing side-by-side at a news conference following their two-hour meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

Trump declined to endorse the US government’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, instead publicly embracing Putin’s “extremely strong and powerful” denial.

The morning after in the UK, the Daily Mirror tabloid newspaper ran coverage of the summit on its front page, labeling Trump “Putin’s poodle” and quoting former CIA Director and career intelligence officer John Brennan who described the US President’s performance as “nothing short of treasonous.”

The Guardian in London highlighted a quote calling it “Nothing short of treasonous.”

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 17 July 2018: ‘Nothing short of treasonous’. Trump accused over Putin talks pic.twitter.com/qUXSpDSZLz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 16, 2018

In Finland, which played host to the summit, newspaper Kauppalehti used a soccer analogy in its headline: “Trump 0-1 Putin,” along with a photo of Trump holding a soccer ball given to him by the Russian leader. The summit happened a day after the World Cup — hosted by Russia — came to an end.

Front cover of Finnish newspaper Putin – 1

Trump -0 pic.twitter.com/dNI5COWwEI — laney (@misslaneym) July 17, 2018

Swedish newspaper HBL went with “Putin: Trump is my favorite” above a photo of the Russian leader smiling.

In France, Le Monde topped its front page with: “Donald Trump, best of allies with Vladimir Putin.”

#ALaUne Trump, meilleur allié de Poutine | #CM2018 Le triomphal retour des Bleus | Les députés LRM veulent accélérer sur la PMA Et pour vous abonner ➡️ https://t.co/cN0KPhRB7S pic.twitter.com/UZj3onZTQl — Le Monde ⭐️⭐️ (@lemondefr) July 17, 2018

In Italy, La Repubblica ran with: “The great Trump-Putin agreement, US intelligence rebels.”

In Putin’s native Russia, Komsomolskaya Pravda published the headline: “How yesterday’s handshake between Putin and Trump differed from last year’s.”

While the headline on the front of Russia’s MK newspaper read: “Trump and Putin exchanged being late.” The sub-head added: “And they didn’t say anything about the strength of their handshake.”

In the US, the New York Post went with a headline of “See No Evil” with “Prez gives big Bear hug to wicked BFF Vlad, jabs US intel,” at the top of the page.

Here’s the front page of the president’s favorite hometown tabloid. ⁦@EarlyStart⁩ pic.twitter.com/yoDHqRGrBx — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) July 17, 2018

The New York Times devoted much of its front page to the story leading with the headline “Trump, with Putin, attacks 2016 intelligence” above a photograph of the two leaders shaking hands.

Tuesday's New York Times: "TRUMP, WITH PUTIN, ATTACKS 2016 INTELLIGENCE" pic.twitter.com/lXI2FbVmWj — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, declared the news conference “a personal and national embarrassment,” asserting that Trump had “projected weakness.”

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDPcm8q pic.twitter.com/yPSFqDzYMq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 17, 2018

The New York Daily News called it open treason:

.@realdonaldtrump derides reports with which he disagrees as “fake news,” then buys the Russian narrative hook, line, sinker, pole and boat. https://t.co/TGHurpVDKy An early look at Tuesday's front… pic.twitter.com/BXsoZsIT4B — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 16, 2018

