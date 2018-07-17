PORTLAND, Maine (CBS Local) – A city in Maine is taking another look at granting non U.S. citizens the right to vote in its local elections.

Portland, which has reportedly failed to pass the idea in three previous tries, is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the controversial plan again on August 13.

The Portland City Council is expected to listen to the proposal being pushed by Mayor Ethan Strimling and Councilman Pious Ali. The potential amendment to the city charter would allow people legally in the country who are not citizens, such as asylum seekers and refugees, the ability to vote in municipal elections.

Non-citizens would be able to vote on referendums like school budgets and races for the City Council. Illegal immigrants would still not be allowed to vote under the mayor’s plan.

When it comes to major U.S. elections, voting rules are much stricter. Anyone under 18 and all non-citizens are not allowed to vote. Rules regarding convicted felons and the mentally incapacitated vary from state to state.